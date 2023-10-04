Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

