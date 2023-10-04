Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

