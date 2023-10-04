ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.