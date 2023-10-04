ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
