Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $23.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

