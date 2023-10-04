Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

