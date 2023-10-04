Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $5,108,426. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

