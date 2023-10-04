Comparing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 8.95 $109.12 million $2.91 30.11

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abacus Life and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72% Hamilton Lane 22.93% 33.99% 15.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

