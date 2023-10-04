Comparing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 7.75% 11.14% 3.61% Nuwellis -205.85% -127.89% -84.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 2.94 -$80.58 million $2.83 35.35 Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.28 -$14.52 million ($51.41) -0.02

This table compares CONMED and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CONMED and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $135.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,868.50%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than CONMED.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

