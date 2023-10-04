Comparing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.24 $65.56 million $2.33 6.47 Iris Energy $75.51 million 2.87 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 61.07% 18.07% 3.79% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 275.38%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

