Comparing John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 135.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

17.7% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.75 $1.29 million $1.12 11.83

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Risk and Volatility

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 28.16% 10.94% 4.32%

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

