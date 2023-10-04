Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,081.43 ($25.16).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Goodbody started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($25.63) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.80) to GBX 2,350 ($28.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($36,063.58). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
