Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,081.43 ($25.16).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Goodbody started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($25.63) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.80) to GBX 2,350 ($28.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($24.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,012.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,078.96. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,765.64 ($21.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,757.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($36,063.58). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

