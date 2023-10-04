Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is set to post its 08/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAG opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

