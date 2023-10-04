Connor Thomas L. O Sells 50,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PBF opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.