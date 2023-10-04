ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.