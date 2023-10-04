ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.