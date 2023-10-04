Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Energy and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 1 5 1 0 2.00

Denbury has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Carbon Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Denbury $1.71 billion 2.88 $480.16 million $8.96 10.84

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Denbury beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Denbury

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.