Contrasting Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) & Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) and Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orion Energy Systems and Furukawa Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Furukawa Electric 1 0 0 0 1.00

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Furukawa Electric.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $77.38 million 0.50 -$34.34 million ($1.20) -1.00 Furukawa Electric N/A N/A N/A $62.81 0.13

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Furukawa Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Furukawa Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Energy Systems. Orion Energy Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Furukawa Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Furukawa Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems -49.48% -37.25% -20.79% Furukawa Electric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Furukawa Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S. Markets. It also offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. In addition, the company provides various other LED and HIF fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. Further, it provides maintenance, repair, and replacement services; offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, installation, facility design commissioning, and recycling; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials. It also offers energy products, including power cables, cable-related equipment/connection and terminal products, industrial machine-related equipment, fire-prevention products, electrical conductors, power distribution products, and cable conduit materials; and automobile products comprising wire harnesses, connectors, functional products and materials, and interior finishing materials. In addition, the company provides electronics parts materials, fluorescent lamps, LED reflectors, and tapes, as well as healthcare products, such as shape memory/super-elastic alloys; construction products, including water distribution piping and fluid transport piping products, heat insulators, and cable-related equipment/connection and terminal products, as well as power distribution and fire-prevention products; superconducting cables, industrial lasers, flow cytometers, and fluorescent silica nanoparticles; and maintenance/inspection solutions. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan.

