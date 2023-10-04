Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $36.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %

Core & Main stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,203,228 shares of company stock valued at $615,148,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.