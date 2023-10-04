Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

