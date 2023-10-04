Corundum Group Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

