Corundum Group Inc. Sells 637 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.42. The company has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

