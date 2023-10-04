Credo Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,022 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 1,816 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,152,421 shares in the company, valued at $66,687,881.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CRDO opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.