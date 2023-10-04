Critical Contrast: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Zenix Auto International and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 1 8 0 2.89

Holley has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.70%. Given Holley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

78.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Holley $688.41 million 0.82 $73.77 million $0.29 16.53

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Holley 5.12% -1.10% -0.37%

Summary

Holley beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

