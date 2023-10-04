Critical Review: ECB Bancorp (ECBK) versus The Competition

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ECB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21% ECB Bancorp Competitors 16.31% 7.54% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECB Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million $2.72 million 37.83 ECB Bancorp Competitors $156.28 million $36.72 million -1.38

ECB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp. ECB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECB Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp Competitors 78 442 337 4 2.31

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 31.15%. Given ECB Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ECB Bancorp peers beat ECB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

