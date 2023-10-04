Critical Review: Franklin Wireless (FKWL) and Its Peers

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -12.92 Franklin Wireless Competitors $659.59 million $6.38 million -4.31

Franklin Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 3.61, indicating that their average stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 250 658 1237 42 2.49

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Franklin Wireless’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -9.69% 25.60% -3.15%

Summary

Franklin Wireless rivals beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

