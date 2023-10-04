Critical Survey: bleuacacia (BLEU) versus Its Peers

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 672 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1,035.02 billion $31.09 million 48.04

bleuacacia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -58.05% -72.78% -4.25%

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for bleuacacia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 111 579 852 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 61.07%. Given bleuacacia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

bleuacacia rivals beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

