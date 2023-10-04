Critical Survey: Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virax Biolabs Group and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $10,000.00 511.60 -$5.46 million N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 0.61 -$6.86 million ($0.28) -0.14

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13%

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

