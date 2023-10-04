Csenge Advisory Group Has $229,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

