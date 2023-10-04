CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

