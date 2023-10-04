Curtis John Dobler Sells 2,151 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis John Dobler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.