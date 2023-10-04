DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $275.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 414,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

