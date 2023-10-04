DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.9 %

WAL stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

