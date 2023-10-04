DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, Director Lisa Brezonik bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

