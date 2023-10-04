DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $563.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

