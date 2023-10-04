DA Davidson Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.1 %

EBMT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

