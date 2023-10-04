Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $248.10

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $248.10, but opened at $219.02. Danaher shares last traded at $214.57, with a volume of 546,779 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher
Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
