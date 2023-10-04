Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $248.10

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $248.10, but opened at $219.02. Danaher shares last traded at $214.57, with a volume of 546,779 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average is $244.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

