DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.17

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.43. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 52,350 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRIO

DarioHealth Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 120.19% and a negative return on equity of 40.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.