DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 23,269 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

