DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

