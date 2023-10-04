DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $480.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.64 and a 200-day moving average of $481.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

