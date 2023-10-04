David S. Lowden Purchases 100,000 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider David S. Lowden acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($20,548.77).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £280.50 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

