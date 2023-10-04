Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Free Report) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Debenhams and Sandvik AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 2 2 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and Sandvik AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.78 22.83

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 8.38% 18.75% 8.70%

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Debenhams on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. It serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

