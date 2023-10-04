Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.14

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.14 or 0.00047692 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.15 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00159337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,539,340 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.