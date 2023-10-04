Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,572.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

