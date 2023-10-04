Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
