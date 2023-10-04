Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up to $86.63

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $91.47. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 1,299,934 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

