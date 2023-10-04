Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

