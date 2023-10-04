Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$97.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.54.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
