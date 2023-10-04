Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $111.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

