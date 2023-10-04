Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

