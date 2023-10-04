Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 70,863 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58.

Duolingo stock opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.53 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $174.70.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

